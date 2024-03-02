Top 10 Bollywood celebs to look up to for fitness inspiration
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Hrithik Roshan, best known as the Greek God of Bollywood is the best fitness inspiration for anyone.
Tiger Shroff has also over time established himself as a fitness icon in the industry with a ripped body and stylish moves, also has a black belt in Taekwondo.
Shilpa Shetty’s dedication to yoga and leading a healthy lifestyle has also inspired many.
Disha Patani also posts a lot about fitness on Instagram, whether it be related to gym or boxing or anything else related to fitness.
Fitness hunk, John Abraham has helped influence a lot of people regarding gym and fitness.
Akshay Kumar inspires us to lead a healthy lifestyle and waking up at 4 am is just a small part of it.
Nora Fatehi’s dance numbers show just how fit and flexible she is, the core strength needed to be able to do such moves is impressive.
Vidyut Jammwal recently showed great levels of fitness through his latest movie, Crakk.
Malaika Arora has also stood the test of time, maintaining a perfectly lean body.
Salman Khan remains the OG of the fitness industry with a fit and bulky body over all these decades.
