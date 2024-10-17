Top 10 Bollywood divas who are ageing like a fine wine

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2024

Malaika Arora simply oozes oomph and adds glam to her style.

She sets the temperature soaring with her bold pictures.

Neelam Kothari fashionable pictures go viral among audiences and she is a bombshell for sure.

Karisma Kapoor looks graceful and stunning in every frame.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning pictures speak volumes about her styling.

Sushmita Sen is a fitness freak and can surely give other actresses a run for their money.

Shilpa Shetty is definitely ageing gracefully and her pictures are proof of it.

Madhuri Dixit is a fashionista and manages to turn heads with her style.

Raveena Tandon is the ultimate muse for photographers and we are in love with her charming aura.

Tabu manages to look drop-dead gorgeous in every frame and never disappoints the fashion police.

