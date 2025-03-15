TOP 10 Bollywood-inspired sharara sets to rock this Eid

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in golden sharara.

Disha Patani's Blush pink sharara compliments her look.

Mouni' Roys beige sharara adds charm to her look.

Janhvi's sliver shimmery sharara is enough to exude elegance.

Alia Bhatt looks just so pretty in dreamy white sharara.

Shraddha Kapoor's mint green sharara with golden zari looks stylish.

Ananya's green plated sharara embrace her beauty.

Kiara Advani exudes grace in pink embroidered sharara.

Tara Sutaria's white embroidered sharara is simply stunning.

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in white modern sharara.

