Top 10 celeb-inspired blouse designs for Navratri and Durga Puja

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2024

Anushka Sharma's look you can try this festival and wear it with heavy lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look with boat neck blouse will add a touch of elegance to your look this festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif’s off-white V-neck blouse with full sleeves can enhance your look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday's simple look can be tried this festival with a embroidered border dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor shines in this golden sleeveless blouse which will surely add charms to your Navratri and Durga Puja look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy's bright red saree with full sleeve blouse looks perfect for this festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This look of Alia Bhatt will will look even more gorgeous if you pair it with pearl jewellery set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan's half sleeve blouse with a V-neck will go amazingly well with your outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon's ravishing pink blouse is all you need for your Navratri and Durga Puja look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone radiates regal vibes in this blouse and we are in love with her styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shocking Exits: Palak Sidhwani and other actors who left TMKOC under controversy

 

 Find Out More