Top 10 celeb-inspired blouse designs for Navratri and Durga Puja
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 01, 2024
Anushka Sharma's look you can try this festival and wear it with heavy lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look with boat neck blouse will add a touch of elegance to your look this festival.
Katrina Kaif’s off-white V-neck blouse with full sleeves can enhance your look.
Ananya Panday's simple look can be tried this festival with a embroidered border dupatta.
Janhvi Kapoor shines in this golden sleeveless blouse which will surely add charms to your Navratri and Durga Puja look.
Mouni Roy's bright red saree with full sleeve blouse looks perfect for this festival.
This look of Alia Bhatt will will look even more gorgeous if you pair it with pearl jewellery set.
Sara Ali Khan's half sleeve blouse with a V-neck will go amazingly well with your outfit.
Kriti Sanon's ravishing pink blouse is all you need for your Navratri and Durga Puja look.
Deepika Padukone radiates regal vibes in this blouse and we are in love with her styling.
