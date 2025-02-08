Top 10 chic and elegant outfits worn by Tejasswi Prakash
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 08, 2025
Black bodycon dress with golden detail work looks wow.
Tejasswi Prakash exudes boss lady vibes in navy blue co-ord set.
Red mini dress makes her stand out.
Tejasswi looks gorgeous in stunning blue saree.
Orange mermaid style skirt with matching top looks stunning.
Shimmery golden dress is all about grace.
Tejasswi exudes charm in her pink satin dress.
Denim jumpsuits helps her turn heads.
Tejasswi's yellow satin dress looks adorable.
Black saree paired with contrasting blouse makes her beauty shine.
Thanks For Reading!
