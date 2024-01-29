Top 10 easy DIY beauty tips for gorgeous eyes

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024

Keeping a wet green tea bag helps reduce inflammation near the eye area.

Many people apply night creams for their skin to repair the skin internally.

Try out an egg mask but putting the egg whites on your eyes which will then tighten your skin.

Ice water is very helpful in giving a clear and light skin near the eyes.

Many people have dark circles, and the best DIY solution is using the juice of cucumber on your eyes.

To make your eyes standout, put slices of potato on your eyes for 15-20 mins.

Another method could be putting 2 spoons in the fridge and placing them on your eyes after some time. This way you can increase the blood circulation near your eyes.

Do facial exercises which will help increase the blood flow over all on your face.

Stay hydrated. You should drink sufficient water or else you can also keep wet cotton pads on your eyes to avoid dryness.

Use a good moisturizer for better and healthy skin. Be careful and don’t bring it in contact with your eyes.

Thanks For Reading!

