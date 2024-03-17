Top 10 easy Korean beauty hacks to follow to get party ready glow quickly
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
The first step of any beauty regime is cleaning. Before applying anything, it is important to gently clean your face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a clearer skin, opt for double cleansing technique. Clean it using natural oil and then wash it with a water-based cleanser.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using cotton balls, gently dab rice water on face and wash it. Rice water works as antioxidant and helps to get Korean glass-like glow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliating the skin is the key for a healthy and glowing skin using natural scrub. Use a sugar scrub and apply it in a circular motion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
K orean
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a glowing skin, opt for a facemask. Charcoal face masks are highly recommended in Korean beauty regime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a glowing skin, opt for a facemask. Charcoal face masks are highly recommended in Korean beauty regime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using a serum to get the shine is necessary. Do not miss your a.m. and p.m serums.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next pick a toner that helps restore the pH value of the skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Don't miss your undereye cream as beautiful eyes make beautiful you.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Murder Mubarak and other Top 9 recently released new movies, web series to watch on OTT
Find Out More