Top 10 easy Korean beauty tips for women in their 20s
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
Cleaning is the first step, like with any old routine. By applying the cleanser and stimulating circulation with circular motions on your face, you can achieve brighter skin.
Peeling off dead skin cells and revealing fresh skin requires exfoliation.
For easy skin drying, use a mild toner. Toning seems to be essential during the age when your skin is still developing.
A Korean skincare regimen is built around essence.
Serums are popular because they naturally give your face a radiant appearance.
Give yourself a quick facial massage—no more than five minutes to encourage blood flow beneath the surface.
Sheet masks are a popular tool in the Korean beauty industry for nourishing skin.
Using eye creams will help you take care of your eyes and keep dark circles away.
Use a moisturizer to preserve the previously applied protection, depending on your skin type. Lastly, apply SPF for the final touch up.
