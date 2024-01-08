Top 10 easy Korean beauty tips for women in their 20s

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024

Cleaning is the first step, like with any old routine. By applying the cleanser and stimulating circulation with circular motions on your face, you can achieve brighter skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Peeling off dead skin cells and revealing fresh skin requires exfoliation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For easy skin drying, use a mild toner. Toning seems to be essential during the age when your skin is still developing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Korean skincare regimen is built around essence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serums are popular because they naturally give your face a radiant appearance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Give yourself a quick facial massage—no more than five minutes to encourage blood flow beneath the surface.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheet masks are a popular tool in the Korean beauty industry for nourishing skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using eye creams will help you take care of your eyes and keep dark circles away.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a moisturizer to preserve the previously applied protection, depending on your skin type. Lastly, apply SPF for the final touch up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed and other Top 10 best on-screen couples of Pakistani dramas

 

 Find Out More