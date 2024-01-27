Top 10 easy Korean beauty tips to help get back the lost glow
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Lost glow requires repairing and reviving the skin. Steamy showers are useful.
Facial exercises can help to get rid of sagging skin. One exercise that Korean women swear by is swallowing with chin lifted up.
Apply face mask regularly. Korean beauty tip is to use the charcoal face mask as it exfoliates skin and helps get rid of blackheads.
One important Korean beauty tip is to know how to apply your skin products. Applying skin products in circular motion is the key.
Moisturiser is a a must for all. Choose the moisturiser that suits your skin tone.
Using a damp cloth to exfoliate is a quick skincare hack that you can follow.
Adding rice water to your beauty regime will give you the added glow that you need.
Cleaning is must. Korean women believe in double cleansing routine. Wash your face once with oil and then cleanse it with cleanser.
You have to be healthy from within to be have a glowing skin. Consume food rich in anti-oxidants.
Using of skin ampoules has also been recommended under Korean skincare regime.
