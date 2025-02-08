Top 10 ethnic looks of Priyanka Chopra that are truly iconic

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2025

Priyanka's shimmery saree looks elegant.

Simple violet kurta set helps her exude charm.

Floral white lehenga paired with shimmery blouse looks stunning.

Blush pink saree beautifully blends tradition with modern charm.

Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in this white floral saree.

The actress effortlessly stuns in her black saree.

Heavily embroidered white lehenga gives the much-needed royal touch.

Bright yellow chiffon saree looks gorgeous.

Blue silk saree adds charm to her look.

Red polka dot saree lets her beauty shine.

