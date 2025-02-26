TOP 10 ethnic looks you can steal from Sargun Mehta

Try out these ethnic look to level up your fashion game.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Sargun Mehta shines in a pink floral chiffon saree looking stunning as ever.

The red satin saree helps her exude simplicity and peace.

Yellow plain banarsi saree look - styled with deep curls - is all about elegance.

White floral sharara set, perfect for simple events.

A classic chiffon saree paired with a floral blouse exudes contemporary vibes.

The purple suit set exudes grace.

The sapphire blue work saree is all about vibrance and energy.

Satin red saree paired with a heavy shrug looks impressive.

A black chiffon saree with silver detailing gives party vibes.

The pink suit set looks gorgeous on Sargun.

Thanks For Reading!

