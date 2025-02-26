TOP 10 ethnic looks you can steal from Sargun Mehta
Try out these ethnic look to level up your fashion game.
Vidhi
| Feb 26, 2025
Sargun Mehta shines in a pink floral chiffon saree looking stunning as ever.
The red satin saree helps her exude simplicity and peace.
Yellow plain banarsi saree look - styled with deep curls - is all about elegance.
White floral sharara set, perfect for simple events.
A classic chiffon saree paired with a floral blouse exudes contemporary vibes.
The purple suit set exudes grace.
The sapphire blue work saree is all about vibrance and energy.
Satin red saree paired with a heavy shrug looks impressive.
A black chiffon saree with silver detailing gives party vibes.
The pink suit set looks gorgeous on Sargun.
