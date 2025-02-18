TOP 10 expert-recommended skincare habits for glowing skin

Here are some amazing skincare habits to follow and achieve radiant skin.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2025

1. Exposure to fresh hair helps the skin to breathe and regenerate cells faster.

2. Perform yoga poses to channel your intake properly.

3. Stay hydrated and use light moisturizers to lock in the moisture.

4. Gently massage your face to boost circulation and promote glowing complexion.

5. Sunscreen is the key to protecting your skin from pollution damage.

6. Use icing to reduce the puffiness of your face.

7. Double cleanse helps to remove excessive oil and dirt.

8. Incorporate retinol in your skincare routine to avoid anti-aging and pigmentation.

9. Regularly change your pillowcase to tackle bacteria and dirt.

10. Adequate sleep is essential to repairing your skin timely.

Manage stress effectively to avoid unwanted breakouts.

