TOP 10 expert-recommended skincare habits for glowing skin
Here are some amazing skincare habits to follow and achieve radiant skin.
Vidhi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 18, 2025
1. Exposure to fresh hair helps the skin to breathe and regenerate cells faster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2. Perform yoga poses to channel your intake properly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3. Stay hydrated and use light moisturizers to lock in the moisture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
4. Gently massage your face to boost circulation and promote glowing complexion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
5. Sunscreen is the key to protecting your skin from pollution damage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
6. Use icing to reduce the puffiness of your face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
7. Double cleanse helps to remove excessive oil and dirt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
8. Incorporate retinol in your skincare routine to avoid anti-aging and pigmentation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
9. Regularly change your pillowcase to tackle bacteria and dirt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
10. Adequate sleep is essential to repairing your skin timely.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manage stress effectively to avoid unwanted breakouts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt to Mira Kapoor; TOP 10 celebs who have turned vegan
Find Out More