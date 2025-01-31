TOP 10 face exercises to get a V-shaped chin like Korean Celebrities
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 31, 2025
Korean celebrities are known for their flawless skin and their V-shape chin which most people desire.
First is the fish exercise where you suck in your cheeks tightly and release very slowly. It improves sagging cheeks and helps improve facial structure.
Massaging the face in an upward motion stimulates blood circulation, enhancing skin elasticity and reducing saggy skin.
Using face rollers tools not only helps sculpture a v-shaped face but aids in blood circulation and helps in achieving a v-shaped face.
The ‘O-X’ exercise is the most effective exercise where you open your mouth like an ‘O’ and close tightly like ‘X’. These circular motion ones and sculpture the facial muscles.
Side-to-side chin movement, also sometimes called a "chin sweep," primarily benefits the neck muscles by improving their flexibility and strengthening the jaw.
Regular chin-ups can strengthen the neck and jawline muscles.
Chewing gum works out the muscles in your jaw and can help tone them. It’s an easy exercise that you can do throughout the day.
Consistent face yoga not only helps train the facial muscle but tones the skin making it plump.
Practise good posture as it affects the overall posture of the body including the face.
Tongue twister targets the muscle under the chin. It helps to reduce the fat on the chin.
