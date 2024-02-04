Top 10 fun facts about Korean culture as learned from K-dramas

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024

1

K-dramas often highlight the importance of language and the use of honorifics. The way characters address each other reflects their relationships and social hierarchy.

K-dramas frequently showcase traditional Korean clothing known as "hanbok." These garments vary in style and color based on social status, age, and occasion.

Korean cuisine plays a significant role in K-dramas. You'll often see characters enjoying popular dishes like kimchi, bibimbap, bulgogi, and more

Tea ceremonies and the appreciation of various types of tea are depicted in many K-dramas reflecting the importance of tea in the culture.

Confucian values, including respect for elders, are evident in K-dramas. Characters often bow and use specific forms of speech to show respect.

K-dramas often showcase traditional Korean holidays and customs, such as Chuseok and Seollal.

While traditional tea culture is prevalent, K-dramas also depict the modern trend of coffee culture with scenes set in cafes, etc.

Many K-dramas portray the fast-paced urban life of cities like Seoul, showcasing modern technology, trendy fashion, and vibrant nightlife.

Some K-dramas explore the entertainment industry, including the world of K-pop idols.

Love locks, symbolic of eternal love, these locks are attached to fences or structures, especially at places like Namsan Tower in Seoul.

