Top 10 fun facts about Korean culture as learned from K-dramas
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
1
K-dramas often highlight the importance of language and the use of honorifics. The way characters address each other reflects their relationships and social hierarchy.
K-dramas frequently showcase traditional Korean clothing known as "hanbok." These garments vary in style and color based on social status, age, and occasion.
Korean cuisine plays a significant role in K-dramas. You'll often see characters enjoying popular dishes like kimchi, bibimbap, bulgogi, and more
Tea ceremonies and the appreciation of various types of tea are depicted in many K-dramas reflecting the importance of tea in the culture.
Confucian values, including respect for elders, are evident in K-dramas. Characters often bow and use specific forms of speech to show respect.
K-dramas often showcase traditional Korean holidays and customs, such as Chuseok and Seollal.
While traditional tea culture is prevalent, K-dramas also depict the modern trend of coffee culture with scenes set in cafes, etc.
Many K-dramas portray the fast-paced urban life of cities like Seoul, showcasing modern technology, trendy fashion, and vibrant nightlife.
Some K-dramas explore the entertainment industry, including the world of K-pop idols.
Love locks, symbolic of eternal love, these locks are attached to fences or structures, especially at places like Namsan Tower in Seoul.
