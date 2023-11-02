Top 10 glamorous K-Pop stars with the best fashion sense in the industry
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
G-Dragon, the lead vocalist of the boy band BIG BANG, was the first K-pop performer to receive a Paris Fashion Week invitation.
The most popular K-pop artist on Instagram, Lisa from the band Blackpink, has 47.6 million fans who adore her brand, fashion, and beauty posts. Her influence is enormous, it goes without saying.
Kai, the lead singer of the boy band Exo, is a global ambassador for Gucci and the first Korean male celebrity to be selected by the company to represent Gucci Eyewear.
Because of her connection to Chanel, Blackpink's Jennie has had such an impact on fashion that the Korean media refers to her as "Human Chanel."
Mino soon gained popularity in the fashion industry and designer Virgil Abloh personally chose him to walk the 2019 Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2020 collection.
The upscale clothing brand Fendi signed the GOT7 rapper Jackson Wang as an ambassador after he released his single Fendiman in 2018.
Sehun was named the best-dressed man in attendance by Vogue at the Louis Vuitton shows in France in 2017 and 2018.
Lucas Wong has walked for well-known Korean fashion brands at the young age of 22. He debuted on the catwalk in 2018 at the 2019 Spring/Summer Hera Seoul fashion week as a model.
When Stray Kids member Hyunjin first flashed his long blonde hair, he left a lasting impression on his fans.
Tennis skirts became popularized by Krystal from f(x). When Krystal wore the skirt to promote Rum Pum Pum Pum, she caught the attention of online users.
