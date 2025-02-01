Top 10 glamorous looks of Janhvi Kapoor
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 01, 2025
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in dark shimmer saree paired with bold blouse.
Metallic gold co-ord exudes elegant vibes.
Janhvi stuns in bold black sequined bralette paired with ruffled skirt.
Janhvi stuns in a sparkling silver mini dress, perfect for parties.
Janhvi's golden off-shoulder gown adds grace to her look.
Janhvi's pearl adorned saree blends tradition with glamour.
Janhvi's wine red corset gowns gives chic vibes.
Janhvi's fancy vibrant green dress features heart shape cutouts.
Janhvi's bodycon dress with high neck is all about style.
Janhvi dazzles in stunning black outfit.
