Top 10 gorgeous lehengas worn by Madhuri Dixit
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 06, 2025
Madhuri Dixit stuns in this bright yellow lehenga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Contrasting colors of her lehenga help Madhuri Dixit stand out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vibrant colors add charm to the gorgeous actress' look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pink lehenga with floral print looks simply amazing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Simple white color paired with vibrant colors continues to wow her fans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri in her black lehenga exudes elegance and charm.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Purple lehenga choli is enough to make her turn heads.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit shines in her blue floral lehenga.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dreamy white lehenga looks breathtaking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black and maroon cotton lehenga looks royal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Tere Bin; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with most intense love stories
Find Out More