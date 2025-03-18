Top 10 hairstyles for ethnic fits inspired by Pratibha Ranta.

Try out these amazing hairstyles looks to elevate your look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2025

Beach waves with blush Pink suit sets exude elegance.

Defined curves with sea green saree looks gorgeous.

Low bun with gajra radiates ethnic charm.

Slight waves are a go to option to explain ethnic wear.

The Sharara dress with straight hair looks gorgeous.

A sleek bun with a middle partition evokes a unique charm.

Half up hairstyles make the whole look captivating.

A low ponytail exudes ethereal grace.

Voluminous curls look charming.

Wet hair styles evoke contemporary vibes.

