Top 10 hairstyles for ethnic fits inspired by Pratibha Ranta.

Vidhi
| Mar 18, 2025
Beach waves with blush Pink suit sets exude elegance.
Defined curves with sea green saree looks gorgeous.
Low bun with gajra radiates ethnic charm.
Slight waves are a go to option to explain ethnic wear.
The Sharara dress with straight hair looks gorgeous.
A sleek bun with a middle partition evokes a unique charm.
Half up hairstyles make the whole look captivating.
A low ponytail exudes ethereal grace.
Voluminous curls look charming.
Wet hair styles evoke contemporary vibes.
