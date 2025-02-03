Top 10 Hania Amir inspired Pakistani ethnic wear

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2025

Hania has won several hearts not just with her acting skills and the role she has picked for herself, but also with her elegant dressing style. Here’s Hania inspired traditional wear you need in your wardrobe.

Hania makes heads turn in this embroidered lehenga look, perfect for every ocassion.

Hania wins several hearts in this royal green heavy embroidered suit set paired with heavy dupatta.

Hania looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this lavender soft silk saree with heavy intricate golden borders.

Hania looks stunning in this floral pink suit set paired with heavy matching dupatta.

Hania looks gorgeous in this full sleeves navy blue suit paired with floral print heavy dupatta.

Hania looks beautiful in this floral orange suit set paired with matching print green dupatta.

Hania wows in a floral navy blue suit set paired with matching dupatta; complements the look with matching accessories.

Hania looks elegant in this floral white salwar kameez.

Hania looks stunning in this intricately embroidered red suit set paired with matching accessories.

Hania looks stunning in this off white embroidered net saree with thick golden borders.

