Top 10 Himesh Reshammiya songs that you can never get bored of listening
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 23, 2024
Aanan Faanan is a lively love song with attractive beats and upbeat vocals that moves quickly.
Tandoori Nights is a lively, joyful song from "Karzzzz" that has a lighthearted feel.
Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri is a beautiful song about love and longing.
Jhalak Dikhlaja is a well-known dance song that is ideal for getting down.
The upbeat party song "Hookah Bar" is from "Khiladi 786."
Naino Se Baan Chalao Re-A flirty and upbeat song from "Bol Bachchan."
Himesh's distinctively nasal voice could be heard in the sensual and romantic tune, Aashiq Banaya Aapne.
The captivating love song "Aap Ki Kashish" is taken from "Aashiq Banaya Aapne."
Ice Cream Khaogey is a song with crazy beats which invite you to the dance floor.
Saari Saari Raat Soye Na Hum is a soulful melody and is beautifully sung by Himesh Reshammiya.
