Top 10 Indian DIVAS in bewitching black outfits will cast a spell on you
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024
Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a sheer black dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress with her hourglass physique.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday looks super chic in this strapless black outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is Anushka Sharma's boldest black look ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's international event appearances have been nothing but mesmerizing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone wore this amazing strapless gown at the Oscars last year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Triptii Dimri looks scintillating in this black lacey gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna wore this black outfit for her fashion show appearance in Milan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who says a saree is not bewitching? Alia Bhatt looks ravishing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon in this faux leather outfit looks super stylish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani is here to set your screens on fire in this cutout gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yodha beauty Raashii Khanna dishes out Egyptian princess vibes in this one.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian high on thrills and chills crime sagas on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More