Top 10 Indian DIVAS in bewitching black outfits will cast a spell on you

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a sheer black dress. 

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress with her hourglass physique. 

Ananya Panday looks super chic in this strapless black outfit. 

This is Anushka Sharma's boldest black look ever. 

Priyanka Chopra's international event appearances have been nothing but mesmerizing. 

Deepika Padukone wore this amazing strapless gown at the Oscars last year. 

Triptii Dimri looks scintillating in this black lacey gown.  

Rashmika Mandanna wore this black outfit for her fashion show appearance in Milan. 

Who says a saree is not bewitching? Alia Bhatt looks ravishing.

Kriti Sanon in this faux leather outfit looks super stylish.

Kiara Advani is here to set your screens on fire in this cutout gown. 

Yodha beauty Raashii Khanna dishes out Egyptian princess vibes in this one. 

