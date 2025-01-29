TOP 10 Iqra Aziz inspired latest Pakistani Lehengas for any occasion
Iqra Aziz is a popular name in the Pakistani entertainment industry not just because of her acting and drama choices but also due to her evergreen styling. Here’s some of the lehenga outfit ideas inspired by Iqra Aziz.
Iqra looks stunning in this parrot green embroidered lehenga paired with embellished blouse and dupatta
Iqra in this stylish embroidered light pink lehenga looks unmatchable.
Iqra’s love of pink is not hidden. She looks beautiful in this gorgeous embroidered lehenga paired with heavy net dupatta and accessories.
Iqra looks jaw-dropping in this pink embroidered lehenga set with stylish borders.
Iqra drops a royal look in this dark red embroidered lehenga set paired with complementing accessories and makeup.
Iqra looks royal in this beautiful embroidered lehenga.
Iqra Aziz drops a bomb in this beautiful heavy embroidered white-pink lehenga dress paired with a net dupatta.
Iqra pairs red stylish lehenga with a match bag and accessories looks stunning.
Iqra makes a trendy look in this cream-white embroidered lehenga outfit.
Iqra looks stunning in this floral print heavy lehenga set.
