Top 10 K-drama couples to look upto this Valentine's Day

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Lee Young-joon & Kim Mi-so from What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? made up for a charming and comedic romance between them.

Kim Bok-joo & Jung Joon-hyung from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo was a real heartwarming relationship between a weightlifter and a supportive swimmer.

Gu Ae-jung & Dokko Jin from The Greatest Love is a delightful romance between a washed-up former idol and a top actor.

Kim Tan & Cha Eun-sang from The Heirs is a classic tale of a rich heir and a hardworking girl navigating their love amidst family and societal pressures.

Yoo Si-jin & Kang Mo-yeon from Descendants of the Sun is a love story between a soldier and a doctor, face challenges of duty and sacrifice.

Jeon Seol & Han Se-joo from Chicago Typewriter is a unique love story spanning past and present lives but a must-watch none-the-less.

Lee Gun & Kim Mi-young from Fated to Love You is a rom-com about an accidental one-night stand that leads to unexpected love and marriage.

Cha Dong-joo & Bong Woo-ri from Angel Eyes is a touching romance between a firefighter with a painful past and a visually impaired woman.

Go Eun-chan & Choi Han-gyul from Coffee Prince is based on a gender-bender romance where a tomboyish girl pretends to be a boy to work in a café.

Yoo Jin-woo & Jung Hee-joo from Memories of the Alhambra is a love story intertwined with a virtual reality game, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

