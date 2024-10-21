Top 10 Katrina Kaif saree looks that you will make you go WOW
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 21, 2024
Katrina Kaif's Karva Chauth look is going viral. The actress looked fabulous in a pink saree flaunting sindoor and mangalsutra.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif shares some style cues on how to pull off a black saree. Team it up with a glittery blouse and you are ready to go.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif loves sarees and often she has demonstrated her obsession with sarees. This gorgeous printed saree is all love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif's sheer saree paired with a black floral blouse is oh-so-beautiful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meet the yellow sunshine, Mrs Katrina Kaif! Here's the actress posing in her beautiful balcony in a gorgeous yellow saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif loves long sleeve blouses. This printed red saree makes her look elegant and how.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif has also caught onto the pastel trend. The diva paired the pastel green saree with a heavily silver embroidered blouse to look radiant as ever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif's blush chiffon saree by Manisha Malhotra makes her look straight out of a Yash Chopra film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif's full sleeve printed blouse had become quite popular. The saree and blouse was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even silk sarees look utterly fabulous on Katrina Kaif. The bright pink colour will never go out of trend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Do Patti and more: Top OTT releases of this week (Oct 21 to 27)
Find Out More