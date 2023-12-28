Top 10 Korean beauty hacks for the perfect glow for New Year party
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Try facial exercises to circulate the blood flow and get the natural blush which is far better than make up.
Develop a habit of double cleansing as it will ensure your face is clean for other products to settle in.
Facial massages are very popular in Korea and people all over the world have witnessed its advantages.
Give yourself some rest and apply sheet masks, once a day to nourish your skin.
Avoid using lipsticks at this New Year’s party and try out different tints.
Don’t use towels to wipe your face, instead, let it air dry so your skin remains soft.
Drinking barley tea is the perfect hack to get the natural glow from within.
Make your skincare last longer by using sleeping masks all over your face.
Steam massages are gaining popularity as they make your skin relaxed and give a dewy look as well.
Keep your diet right to give your skin a healthy and spotless look this New Year.
