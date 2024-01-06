Top 10 Korean beauty hair care tips to follow in your 30s for strong, shiny mane
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
One of the most prominent Korean hair care tip is to apply oil regularly. Koreans reportedly believe in apply oil to the tips and not scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using hair mask and scrubbing the scalp once a week forms for an essential Korean Hair care routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another hair care routine that people in Korean swear by is Scalp Scaling. It helps remove dead skin from scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using carbonated water is also one of the ways used by Koreans to clean the scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deep conditioning is a must. It is considered to be one of the most important aspects of hair care routine as it helps hydrate the scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using silk pillows is also a part of Korean hair care routine. It helps reduce hair fall as it causes less friction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using rice water to rinse hair can also help strengthen hair and improve the texture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Washing hair with vinegar can also help with itchy scalp. It also balances the pH level. Tip is to dilute vinegar with water and use to rinse hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most important tip to protect hair from damaging is to not sleep when hair is damp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of hot blast, use cold blast to get shiny hair while styling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best Hindi comedy movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Find Out More