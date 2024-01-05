Top 10 Korean beauty home DIY tips for the best winter skin

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

Actually, honey is one of the best moisturizers. It helps maintain smooth and moisturized skin.

Egg yolks are very beneficial for skincare. Using an egg yolk will cause a thick film to build on your skin, binding with the moisture in your skin.

Additionally, using cucumber to nourish and moisturize your skin is fantastic.

A great DIY moisturizer may be created with ginseng. Ginseng encourages greater blood flow to the skin, which enhances skin health.

Another product you can use on your face is aloe vera gel. The gel will hydrate your skin and give it a beautiful glow.

Coconut milk is really good for the skin. Because of its high concentration of rich nutrients, you must dilute it with some water before using it on your face.

Jojoba oil is a fantastic skin moisturizer. It can also help get rid of scars left by acne.

Bring the rice to a boil, filter and gather the water, let it cool, then store it in a spray bottle to use it later on.

Combine 2 tablespoons of fresh yogurt, 5–6 mashed strawberries, and 2 drops of yuzu lemon essential oil. Apply to your neck and face, then leave for half an hour.

To create green tea, boil half of a cup of water. After letting it cool fully, use it as your face's last rinse following each wash.

