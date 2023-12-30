Top 10 Korean beauty secrets for silky smooth shiny hair

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023

Scalp scalers are used to remove debris, grease, and filth from hair follicles and to clean and exfoliate them.

Shampoo your hair and scalp to further cleanse them after exfoliating. In addition to stimulating the scalp and hair follicles, scalp massaging helps get rid of any leftovers.

In order to hydrate the hair and maintain its softness and health, conditioning is an essential component of Korean hair treatments.

Deeply nourishing treatments such as hair masks shield your hair from environmental damage.

Rinsing with vinegar helps reduce excessive dryness, itching, and irritation while bringing the pH of the scalp into equilibrium.

Scrubs or scalp masks work similarly to hair masks. With their soothing and moisturizing components, they are applied directly to the scalp, nourishing and relieving stressed scalps.

In Korean hair care routines, scalp tonics and skin toners have similar concepts. A tonic for the scalp adjusts pH levels and prepares the scalp for subsequent procedures.

Like a facial serum, a scalp serum is one of the best hair care requirements. It reduces dryness and helps soothe, moisturize, and cure your scalp.

The strands are kept moisturized, silky, and soft by hair essence.

While you're asleep, overnight hair masks repair, feed, and revitalize your hair.

