Top 10 Korean beauty secrets we learnt in 2023 and will be carrying into 2024

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023

Using products with Vitamin A is a major point to remember even in 2024 while completing your skincare regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 2024, expect to see a significant increase in skincare products containing retinol as well as more surprising research on plant extracts that prove to be useful, such as red onion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using products with fermented ingredients is one secret that you need to remember always.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As environmentally conscious consumers want to reduce their impact, refillable items are quickly becoming more and more popular.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choosing products which are multipurpose in nature will be your secret mantra for a healthy skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Epidermal Growth Factor, or EGF, is returning to the skincare market and is more powerful than before and you need to include this in your routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face oils is one step that is a must to keep your skin refreshing throughout the day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All the girls know this secret that face massages are very essential for your face and rejuvenates your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas of 2023 that you should watch if you haven't yet

 

 Find Out More