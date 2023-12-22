Top 10 Korean beauty secrets we learnt in 2023 and will be carrying into 2024
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2023
Using products with Vitamin A is a major point to remember even in 2024 while completing your skincare regime.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2024, expect to see a significant increase in skincare products containing retinol as well as more surprising research on plant extracts that prove to be useful, such as red onion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Using products with fermented ingredients is one secret that you need to remember always.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As environmentally conscious consumers want to reduce their impact, refillable items are quickly becoming more and more popular.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choosing products which are multipurpose in nature will be your secret mantra for a healthy skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Epidermal Growth Factor, or EGF, is returning to the skincare market and is more powerful than before and you need to include this in your routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Face oils is one step that is a must to keep your skin refreshing throughout the day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the girls know this secret that face massages are very essential for your face and rejuvenates your skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas of 2023 that you should watch if you haven't yet
Find Out More