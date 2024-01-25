Top 10 Korean beauty tips for long and lustrous hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Scalp Scaler: A salicylic acid-based solution that removes oil accumulation and dead skin cells from the scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Select a shampoo and scalp massage solution that is appropriate for your scalp type and does not dehydrate your hair. Use your fingertips to massage it into your scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Conditioner: To hydrate the hair and maintain its softness and health, conditioning is an essential component of Korean hair treatment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hair Mask: A deep conditioning treatment, a hair mask replaces the moisture levels in hair, giving it a softer, stronger texture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hair Rinse: It's critical to keep the pH levels of the scalp stable. So wash your hair properly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Mask: Scrubs and scalp masks work similarly to each other. They calm, replenish moisture, strengthen hair follicles from the base up, and strengthen the scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Tonic: A leave-in treatment that helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and hydrate the hair follicles is known as a scalp tonic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Serum: A lightweight, quickly absorbed solution that helps hydrate and calm the scalp is called a scalp serum.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinegar Wash: A natural hair conditioner that helps to eliminate product buildup and bring back the sheen of the hair is vinegar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hair Sleeping Mask: A leave-in treatment that repairs and nourishes damaged hair while you sleep.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shaitaan and more: Ajay Devgn to cook up a storm at box office with 5 new movie releases in 2024
Find Out More