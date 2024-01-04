Top 10 Korean beauty tips for the busy working woman
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
As with any ancient routine, cleaning is the first step. You can get brighter skin by using the cleanser and massaging your face in circular motions to stimulate circulation.
Exfoliation is crucial to remove the dead skin cells and bring out the new skin.
Use a gentle toner to dry your skin out easily.
Essence is the heart of a Korean skincare regime.
Serums are widely loved as they give a shining look to your face naturally.
Do a little face massage, not more than 5 minutes to circulate the blood flow inside your skin.
The Korean beauty industry loves to use sheet masks to nourish their skin.
Depending upon your skin, use a moisturizer to protect the previously used protects.
Eye creams are a good way to take care of your eyes and prevent them from getting dark circles.
At last, SPF cream is important as the final product to make sure everything stays.
