Top 10 Korean beauty tips for the busy working woman

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

As with any ancient routine, cleaning is the first step. You can get brighter skin by using the cleanser and massaging your face in circular motions to stimulate circulation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation is crucial to remove the dead skin cells and bring out the new skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a gentle toner to dry your skin out easily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Essence is the heart of a Korean skincare regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serums are widely loved as they give a shining look to your face naturally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do a little face massage, not more than 5 minutes to circulate the blood flow inside your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Korean beauty industry loves to use sheet masks to nourish their skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Depending upon your skin, use a moisturizer to protect the previously used protects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eye creams are a good way to take care of your eyes and prevent them from getting dark circles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At last, SPF cream is important as the final product to make sure everything stays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most-viewed Non English web series on Netflix

 

 Find Out More