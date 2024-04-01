Top 10 Korean beauty tips to follow before make up for flawless skin

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2024

Korean actors and actresses are widely adored today. It is because of how good they look on and off screen. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their clear and clean skin is a dream skin type for many. Makeup often damages our skin. But you can take care of your skin with by following this skincare routine. 

Always double cleanse your skin. Especially at night. 

Before moisturizing your face, always apply a mask with hydrating serum. 

You can always give a sleeping mask a go. 

Never skip the SPF! It is important and helps keep the harmful UV rays from damaging your skin and pores. 

Facial yoga is a rage in South Korea to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay. It helps de-age your skin.  

Fermented Skincare is gaining momentum in South Korea. They are easier to absorb in the skin.  

Add rice water to your skincare routine. You can work it up as a toner. If possible try out Korean black rice water. 

Sheet masks are saviours, use them at least once a day. 

Oftentimes, people rub products into their skin. Do not rub them instead, tap them.  

