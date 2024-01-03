Top 10 Korean beauty tips to follow in the 20s for flawless skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
The double cleansing method is highly advised for people who want to have glass skin.
Incorporate an exfoliant into your skincare regimen to achieve a clean face.
Toner should be used to your skin in little amounts to produce a thin film of moisture.
If you want your skin to feel nourished, adding essence is essential.
Serums are really necessary to use if you want smooth, glass-like skin.
The practice of wearing a sheet mask is highly valued among Koreans.
Get the glossy sheen beneath your eyes by selecting the best eye cream for yourself.
A thick, thick layer of moisturizer will work well to lock in the other items you use.
Lastly, apply a high-quality sunscreen to shield your skin from UV radiation.
