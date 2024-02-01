Top 10 Korean beauty wonders to improve your skin from within

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

Use of a gentle cleaner is very important and should not be overlooked. Low-pH cleaners or foam should be used.

Frequent exfoliation contributes to the skin's look of smoother skin by removing dead skin cells. Twice a week, use a small amount of exfoliant.

Use your face's essences. Face essences, which are a K-beauty treasure that significantly enhance your skincare regimen, should not be confused with face serums or toners.

Facial serums are a great way to achieve glowing skin and are quite handy.

When you wake up, your skin may appear more refreshed if you used a sleeping mask.

You may take care of your skin and yourself by applying a sheet mask once a week.

Never skip the process of using a non-sticky toner to tone your skin.

Wearing sunscreen is a must for maintaining K-beauty regardless of the weather outside. It is something you cannot ignore or cut corners with.

If the fine wrinkles or dark circles beneath your eyes annoy you, use an eye cream or serum.

Choose lip scrubs that are mild enough for your skin type to achieve a more natural-looking glow around your lips.

