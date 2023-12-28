Top 10 Korean dishes that Kdramas and Films introduced to the world
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Ramyeon is connected to one of the most well-known pick-up lines in Korea. In Reply 1988, one of the best dramas, all the friends sat together and bonded over Ramyeon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It may come as a surprise to many viewers of K-Drama, but jajangmyeon is not a traditional Korean dish. Nevertheless, a lot of the dramas depict it as it's loved over there.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mention of Tteokbokki may be found in nearly every drama. These are among the tastiest-looking street snacks and the ideal snack for hanging out with friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once more, tangsuyuk is not a traditional Korean meal. This hybrid Korean-Chinese cuisine is highly well-liked for its balance of sweet and sour flavors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Essentially a soup consisting of pork, soft stew tofu, Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish, typically consumed with an abundance of side dishes and a bowl of rice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gamjatang may not be a household name, yet it appears in a lot of dramas, such as "Let's Eat Season 2."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seafood includes jjampong. The drama "It's Okay to Not be Okay" has done a pretty good job of promoting this hot noodle soup with shrimp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bungeoppang is classified as a dessert. It's a traditional treat, but it's also known in English as carp bread.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The chicken's sweet and spicy flavor is one of the main distinctions between Korean and traditional fried chicken.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kimbap and Japanese sushi are very similar. It's a roll composed primarily of dried seaweed sheets wrapped over sticky rice and veggies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean skincare trends to adapt in 2024 for a transformational look
Find Out More