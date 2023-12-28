Top 10 Korean dishes that Kdramas and Films introduced to the world

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023

Ramyeon is connected to one of the most well-known pick-up lines in Korea. In Reply 1988, one of the best dramas, all the friends sat together and bonded over Ramyeon.

It may come as a surprise to many viewers of K-Drama, but jajangmyeon is not a traditional Korean dish. Nevertheless, a lot of the dramas depict it as it's loved over there.

A mention of Tteokbokki may be found in nearly every drama. These are among the tastiest-looking street snacks and the ideal snack for hanging out with friends.

Once more, tangsuyuk is not a traditional Korean meal. This hybrid Korean-Chinese cuisine is highly well-liked for its balance of sweet and sour flavors.

Essentially a soup consisting of pork, soft stew tofu, Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish, typically consumed with an abundance of side dishes and a bowl of rice.

Gamjatang may not be a household name, yet it appears in a lot of dramas, such as "Let's Eat Season 2."

Seafood includes jjampong. The drama "It's Okay to Not be Okay" has done a pretty good job of promoting this hot noodle soup with shrimp.

Bungeoppang is classified as a dessert. It's a traditional treat, but it's also known in English as carp bread.

The chicken's sweet and spicy flavor is one of the main distinctions between Korean and traditional fried chicken.

Kimbap and Japanese sushi are very similar. It's a roll composed primarily of dried seaweed sheets wrapped over sticky rice and veggies.

