Top 10 Korean fashion trends that'll effortlessly up your style quotient
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Koreans love to experiment with their looks and hence, the ‘mix and match’ trick always works for them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pairing your shirt-dress with casual shoes and a pair of sunglasses will give you a cool look for an outdoor evening.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Detailings are important and wearing an oversized jacket with long boots could be a perfect fit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean designers love to keep the fashion simple and comfortable with big sweaters and casual jeans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
K-girls are in love with ruffled skirts and like to wear them casually as well as formally.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pleated skirts are one of the top choices in Korean fashion industries. You can carry it with a sling bag or a box clutch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans generally don’t like to keep deep necks in their dresses and therefore, turtlenecks are in great demand.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Striped T-shirts are supposed to be a mandatory item in your wardrobe for a relaxing day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wearing a graphic tee can give a very different look to a person’s personality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adding an extra layer of clothing to give you a confident look is never a harm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best Tollywood item songs that will definitely make you get up and dance
Find Out More