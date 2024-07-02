Top 10 Korean habits you should try today for a better lifestyle
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 02, 2024
They pay attention to their mindfulness and respect for others.
The most important and famous habit that we should start following is their Korean skincare routine.
Traditional herbal tea is their favourite as they are known for their antioxidant properties and calming effects and digestive benefits.
They believe in community building and family time.
They pay special attention to the portion they are eating, and avoid overeating.
They prefer eating a balanced diet for rich nutrition.
Koreans place strong importance on physical health and exercise.
Barley tea is popular in Korea for digestive health.
Eat fermented food like kimchi and yogurt for a healthy body.
Thanks For Reading!
