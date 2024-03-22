Top 10 Korean hair care routine tips to follow to get thick and glossy tresses

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Korea like skin and hair is very much desired by all. The trend of following Korean skin care and hair care routine is on the rise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With growing pollution and use of chemical products, hair damage is a common issue. Here are some tips to get thick and glossy hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The first step of Korean hair care routine is scalp scaler. It is recommended to use scalp scaler once a week to remove build-up oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next step is shampoo. Pick a shampoo that suits your hair type. It is recommended to use sulphate-free shampoo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After cleansing comes conditioning. It is one of the most important steps to get frizz-free hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rinsing with rice water helps to strengthen the hair and brings a natural shine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Instead of rice water, rinsing hair with vinegar dilute is also recommended in Korean hair care regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair oils loaded with natural ingredients strength the hair. Jojoba Oil, Camellia Oil, Moroccan oil have place in Korean hair care regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green tea is considered to be excellent when it comes to hair growth. Pour some green tea in a spray bottle and apply on the scalp. Rinse it thoroughly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nothing beats a healthy diet when it comes to hair care regime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies on Netflix and more OTT that are not to be missed

 

 Find Out More