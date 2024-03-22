Top 10 Korean hair care routine tips to follow to get thick and glossy tresses
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Korea like skin and hair is very much desired by all. The trend of following Korean skin care and hair care routine is on the rise.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
With growing pollution and use of chemical products, hair damage is a common issue. Here are some tips to get thick and glossy hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first step of Korean hair care routine is scalp scaler. It is recommended to use scalp scaler once a week to remove build-up oil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The next step is shampoo. Pick a shampoo that suits your hair type. It is recommended to use sulphate-free shampoo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After cleansing comes conditioning. It is one of the most important steps to get frizz-free hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rinsing with rice water helps to strengthen the hair and brings a natural shine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of rice water, rinsing hair with vinegar dilute is also recommended in Korean hair care regime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hair oils loaded with natural ingredients strength the hair. Jojoba Oil, Camellia Oil, Moroccan oil have place in Korean hair care regime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Green tea is considered to be excellent when it comes to hair growth. Pour some green tea in a spray bottle and apply on the scalp. Rinse it thoroughly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nothing beats a healthy diet when it comes to hair care regime.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 highest rated Malayalam movies on Netflix and more OTT that are not to be missed
Find Out More