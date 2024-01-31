Top 10 Korean hair care tips for zero hairfall
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
Exfoliation is a must before you even consider shampooing your scalp. Korean women make sure their scalps are well-cleaned in this way.
The majority of Korean women massage their scalp gently for a minute or two in order to create a lather before using shampoo. They also typically use a deep cleansing oil before shampoo.
You are well aware of how important hair conditioner is. This is a step you cannot skip.
Because you can be sure that the materials in these DIY hair packs are entirely natural, they're also a terrific idea.
Getting a boar bristle brush, which can increase circulation and wash off debris and dry skin from your scalp, is another technique to make sure your scalp is cleansed.
Hair BB creams and serums are also helpful in this way and keeps your hair safe.
Great hair requires an oil massage since it coats the mane to add shine and preserve it from harm.
Washing your scalp with carbonated water is encouraged in Korean haircare. This effectively unclogs pores, balances the pH levels of the scalp, and removes filth.
You ought to treat yourself to a hair mask once a week as well. Because it promotes hair health in all weather conditions, Korean women practice this regularly.
When you go outside or stand by a window that lets in the sunlight, apply a serum to protect your hair.
