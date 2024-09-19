Top 10 Korean hairstyles inspired by Bollywood actresses for a date night

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2024

Korean hairstyles that you should try now.

Anushka Sharma's bangs add a cute touch to the overall look.

Deepika Padukone's sleek high ponytail will give you an intricate touch of royalty.

Priyanka Chopra's wavy and middle style blocking adds an edgy look along with a great fashion statement.

Sara Ali Khan's two-ponytail style looks chic and effortless.

Alia Bhatt's sleek bun looks great for formal occasions.

Deepika Padukone's two-block styling will make you look amazing.

Katrina Kaif's short curly style makes you look quite fashionable.

Alia Bhatt's side parting straight look adds volume to the crown area.

Kriti Sanon's middle parting style adds a striking illusion with a unique look.

