Top 10 Korean home remedies to get a glowing glass skin
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
One simple Korean beauty tip that can be easily followed by all is the use of rice water. It is the most cost effective way of getting a glowing skin.
Using rice water sheet mask for 20 minutes will help you rejuvenate your skin. Soak a cotton sheet in rice water overnight and use it the next day.
Another home remedy to make a nice face pack is to use rice flour and aloevera gel face mask.
One of the most trusted way of getting a glowing skin is facial excercise. Religious follow a facial excercise routine to get best results.
Using green tea for facial rinse works a toner and gives a natural glow.
Exfoliating your face with a damp cloth also works wonders.
One of the tips in K-beauty regime is double cleansing. Rosehip oil can be used for the first type of cleansing.
A sugar scrub made at home can be used to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin.
Use of honey mixed with cinnamon powder can help you get desired glass skin.
Drinking of Barley tea is also recommended in order to get Korean-like glass skin.
