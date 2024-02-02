Top 10 Korean skincare hacks for all skin types to get a glowing skin in a few minutes
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
It is crucial to use a gentle cleanser. Foam or low-pH cleaners must be utilized.
Regular exfoliation helps the skin appear smoother by eliminating dead skin cells.
If you utilize a sleeping mask, your skin might look more rested when you wake up.
Use an eye cream or serum if you find the fine lines or dark circles under your eyes bothersome.
Regardless of the weather, sunscreen is a requirement for preserving K-beauty. You can't disregard it or take short cuts with it.
Once a week, you can treat yourself and your skin by using a sheet mask which are loved by the Koreans
Use the essences of your face. Face essences are not the same as face serums or toners; instead, they are a K-beauty gem that greatly improves your skincare routine.
Facial serums are a very practical and effective technique to have beautiful skin.
To get a more natural-looking glow around your lips, use lip scrubs that are gentle enough for your skin type.
Never neglect to tone your skin using a non-sticky toner.
