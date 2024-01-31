Top 10 Korean skincare hacks for every teenager

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024

One should not undervalue the importance of employing a mild cleanser. The use of foam or low-pH cleansers is advised.

Use the essences of your face. Not to be mistaken with face serums or tones, face essences are a K-beauty gem that greatly improve your skincare routine.

Never miss the step of toning your skin with a toner which is non-sticky.

Using a sleeping mask can help you to wake up with skin that seems more rejuvenated.

Regular exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells from the skin, giving the complexion a smoother appearance. Apply a tiny bit of exfoliant once or twice a week.

Apply a thick layer of moisturizer for hydration.

Sun protection is essential for keeping up K-beauty no matter what the outside weather is like. It is something you cannot skimp on or disregard.

A weekly sheet mask is a great way to treat your skin and yourself to some self-care.

Use an eye cream or serum if you're bothered by the fine lines or dark circles under your eyes.

To get a more natural-looking glow around your lips, use lip scrubs that are gentle enough for your skin type.

