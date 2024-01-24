Top 10 Korean skincare routines that will make you look younger by 10 years

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024

Oil Cleanser- cleanses the face deeply without leaving any spot.

Foam Cleanser- double cleansing is super essential in a Korean skincare routine.

Exfoliant- scrub is the best way to exfoliate your skin.

Toner- never underestimate the power of your toner.

Essence- apply a few drops on your face and see the magic results.

Serum- these are super powerful and give a smooth look to your skin.

Sheet mask- this keeps the skin young internally.

Eye Cream- to avoid the aging look, go for an eye cream.

Moisturizer-cover these products with a layer of best suited moisturizer.

Sun protection- SPF are very essential as they protect your skin from harmful UV rays and pollution too.

Thanks For Reading!

