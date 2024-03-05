Top 10 Korean superstars whose hair secrets will amaze you
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Han So-Hee uses a hair oil serum for her lustrous tresses
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Korean actress Shin Min Ah has sported diverse hairdos in all her projects
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jun Ji-Hyun believes in the method of tapping for blood flow
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gong Hyo Jin also believes in good serum for hair
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
EXO singer Kai uses a lot of hair masks
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bae Suzy uses the right shampoo which is a simple mantra for hair care
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Yoo-Jung uses the right hair spray for her hair, which is easy on the hair
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Song Joong-Ki takes good care of his hair for his iconic hairdo
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Go-Eun chooses good quality hair gels for her looks
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jang Won-Young believes in the Brazilian blow-out for her tresses
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean stars and their beauty hacks for flawless skin
Find Out More