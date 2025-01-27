Top 10 looks of Urvashi Rautela that will make you go WOW
| Jan 27, 2025
Urvashi looks regal in a vibrant red saree paired with a golden blouse and traditional golden jewelry, exuding timeless elegance.
Her tailored blue cord set has a bold, modern touch, giving her a chic and western-inspired appearance.
Draped in a violet saree adorned with traditional jewelry, Urvashi embodies the perfect bridal look, full of grace and charm.
A simple black gown highlights her bold, sophisticated aura with understated elegance.
The white shirt and a red checked skirt give her a fun, modern, and party-ready vibe.
Urvashi’s gown adorned with pearls shimmers beautifully, enhancing her glamorous and radiant look.6. Urvashi’s gown adorned with pearls shimmers beautifully, enhancing her glamorous and radiant look.
The golden and Green patterned Indo-western outfit is ideal for festive occasions, blending tradition with a modern twist.
A sleek black dress brings out her bold, classy, and sophisticated side effortlessly.
The dreamy white outfit with shimmer accents makes Urvashi look ethereal and enchanting.
The vibrant multi-colored lehenga creates a royal and mesmerizing look, perfect for grand celebrations.
