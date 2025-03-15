Top 10 Mahira Khan-inspired salwar kameez looks for Eid 2025

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2025

Here’s a list of Mahira Khan’s inspired best salwar kameez for Eid party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahira looks stunning in this power blue suit paired with pearl necklace, messy hair and complementing makeup.

Mahira slays the casual white outfit with the twist of style.

Mahira looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this royal blue suit with exquisite designer print.

Mahira makes heads turn in this pastel hued suit complemented with shimmery sequins on chikan embroidery.

Mahira effortlessly wins hearts in this black salwar kameez with tribal prints.

Mahira wins hearts in this black floral print salwar kameez paired with matching palazzo.

Mahira looks ‘WOW’ in this sleeveless burgundy suit paired with a mustard golden dupatta.

Mahira looks beautiful in this multi-coloured printed white suit paired with high makeup.

Mahira looks beautiful in an all white look paired with tan shoes.

Mahira looks amazingly gorgeous in this black salwar kameez.

