Top 10 Mahira Khan-inspired salwar kameez looks for Eid 2025
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 15, 2025
Here’s a list of Mahira Khan’s inspired best salwar kameez for Eid party.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks stunning in this power blue suit paired with pearl necklace, messy hair and complementing makeup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira slays the casual white outfit with the twist of style.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this royal blue suit with exquisite designer print.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira makes heads turn in this pastel hued suit complemented with shimmery sequins on chikan embroidery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira effortlessly wins hearts in this black salwar kameez with tribal prints.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira wins hearts in this black floral print salwar kameez paired with matching palazzo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks ‘WOW’ in this sleeveless burgundy suit paired with a mustard golden dupatta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks beautiful in this multi-coloured printed white suit paired with high makeup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks beautiful in an all white look paired with tan shoes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahira looks amazingly gorgeous in this black salwar kameez.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Memories of Murder to The Third Man; Top 10 murder mysteries that even an expert detective can’t crack
Find Out More