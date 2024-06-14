Top 10 most beautiful Pakistani actresses

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Mahira Khan is well-known for her grace and captivating on-screen persona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Renowned for her expressive eyes and adaptable acting abilities is Sajal Aly.

The ethereal beauty and compelling performances of Ayeza Khan are well known.

Maya Ali is admired for her easygoing personality and innate acting ability.

Mehwish Hayat is renowned for both her striking appearance and daring plays.

Sanam Saeed is praised for the grace and nuance in her character representation.

Iqra Aziz: Known for her endearing smile and vibrant roles.

Saba Qamar - Acclaimed for her formidable stage presence and timeless elegance.

Hania Amir is well-known for her exuberance and outgoing nature.

Popular for her pure appeal and formidable acting prowess is Aiman Khan.

