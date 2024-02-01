Top 10 most effective tips on how to manage long distance relationships
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Being extremely possessive and "sticky" is not a smart idea. It's not actually necessary for the two of you to talk all day long to maintain the relationship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Consider it a joint learning experience. This is your chance to show each other how much you care. A Chinese saying states that "true gold is not afraid of the test of fire."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In order for this long-distance relationship to work, it is imperative that you both understand exactly what is expected of you.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No matter how uninteresting some of the events in your life may appear, make an effort to keep your partner informed about them. Send each other occasional photos, movies, and voice clips to step it up.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Give the recipient something particular to cling to. Recollections possess strength. whatever it may be: a perfume bottle, a set of music and movies, a ring, a pendant etc.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Take each other to an online game. Simultaneously watch a YouTube documentary. Take a walk together after making a video call to each other. The term is together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Encourage one another with books, TV series, movies, music, news, and other content. Sharing similar reading, viewing, and listening materials increases the number of topics you may discuss with one other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Although you are alone, you are not lonely unless you consciously decide to be so. You still have yourself, your friends, and your family, so you don't have to let your spouse become the center of your universe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Discuss any sentiments you may have, including fear, insecurity, jealousy, and apathy. Any secret you attempt to keep from your lover will eventually consume you from the inside out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Being aware of the other person's availability and busy times is useful in order for you to be able to text or phone at the appropriate moment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 psychological thrillers on Amazon Prime, JioCinema and more OTT that are only for the brave hearts