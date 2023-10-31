Top 10 Pakistani romantic comedy movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Wrong No. is a light-hearted rom-com with a mix of mistaken identities, starring Danish Taimoor and Janita Asma. Available on Prime Video.
Ho Mann Jahaan explores the dreams and aspirations of three friends, offering a good blend of romance, and comedy. Watch on Prime Video.
Exploring the beautiful Swat Valley of Pakistan, Janaan follows the story of Meena who travelled to India for a wedding but falls in love, stream now on Netflix.
Actor in Law, follows the story of a lawyer, the movie also features late Indian actor Om Puri, also available on Prime Video.
Bin Roye is a romantic drama-comedy which really shows how complex relationships can be and how you can’t always get what you want. Watch on Prime Video.
Karachi se Lahore is a story about a fun road trip of friends which includes a whole lot of comedy with a pinch of romance. to be watched on Prime Video.
The sequel to Karachi Se Lahore, Lahore se Aagey continues the humorous journey which later takes a humorous twist, so continue watching on Prime Video.
Chupan Chupai is a light-hearted comedy about a group of friends which later goes south, available on the DailyMotion website.
Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Namaloom Afraad is a comedy movie set in urban Karachi which also has an action twist to it. Available on Prime Video.
Load Wedding aims to address the societal pressure that is created around marriage and obstacles that couples end up facing. Stream on Prime Video.
